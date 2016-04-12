版本:
BRIEF-Transcontinental Inc announces renewal of its normal course issuer bid

April 12 Transcontinental Inc :

* Transcontinental inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid

* To purchase for cancellation up to 1 million of its class a subordinate voting shares and up to 226,344 of its class b shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

