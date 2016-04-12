版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 13日 星期三

BRIEF-Forward Pharma A/S Q4 loss per share $0.20

April 12 Forward Pharma A/S :

* Q4 loss per share $0.20

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

