公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 13日 星期三

BRIEF-Corelogic names James Balas as chief financial officer

April 12 Corelogic Inc

* James L. Balas has been named chief financial officer

* Says Balas assumes role from Frank Martell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

