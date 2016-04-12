版本:
BRIEF-Benoit Moreau owns about 16.55 pct of Goldstar Minerals on partially diluted basis

April 12 Benoit Moreau

* On a private placement basis, acquired ownership and control of 975,000 units of goldstar minerals inc.

* Now owns, about 16.55% of currently issued and outstanding shares of goldstar minerals inc on a partially diluted basis. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

