BRIEF-Aviat Networks will be reducing its headcount by about 87 positions

* Company will be reducing its headcount by approximately 87 positions

* Majority of workforce reductions are anticipated to take place in aviat's fiscal 2016 q4

* Will also be implementing next phase of its corporate realignment programs

* Says reduction resulting in an estimated annualized savings of approximately $6.0 - $7.0 million

* Anticipates that it will incur restructuring expenses associated with events of approximately $4.0 million

* Board intends to implement a plan that addresses company's non- compliance prior to 180-day period granted by nasdaq

* Inclusive of workforce reductions, company anticipates overall savings of approximately $14.0 - $16.0 million during fy 2017 compared to fy 2016

