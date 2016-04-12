BRIEF-Aviat Networks will be reducing its headcount by about 87 positions

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as post-election winners lag
NEW YORK, Jan 17 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday with financials, transports and other big post-election gainers losing ground as earnings season kicks into gear.
April 12 Aviat Networks Inc :
* Company will be reducing its headcount by approximately 87 positions
* Majority of workforce reductions are anticipated to take place in aviat's fiscal 2016 q4
* Will also be implementing next phase of its corporate realignment programs
* Says reduction resulting in an estimated annualized savings of approximately $6.0 - $7.0 million
* Anticipates that it will incur restructuring expenses associated with events of approximately $4.0 million
* Board intends to implement a plan that addresses company's non- compliance prior to 180-day period granted by nasdaq
* Inclusive of workforce reductions, company anticipates overall savings of approximately $14.0 - $16.0 million during fy 2017 compared to fy 2016
* Term revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 The heads of some of the world's biggest oil firms and automakers agreed on Tuesday to push for broader global use and bigger investments in using hydrogen to help reduce emissions and arrest global warming.