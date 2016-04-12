版本:
BRIEF-Red Lion Hotels Corp appoints David Wright interim CFO

April 12 Red Lion Hotels Corp :

* Says board, working with executive search firm Aethos Group, will lead search for a permanent CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

