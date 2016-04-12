版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 13日 星期三 04:55 BJT

BRIEF-UR-Energy gives Q2 production target for lost creek

April 12 Ur-energy Inc

* Q2 2016 production target for lost creek is 160,000 - 190,000 pounds u 3 o 8 dried and drummed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐