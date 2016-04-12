版本:
BRIEF-Starlight US Multi-Family Core Fund's Q4 adj funds from operations payout ratio 44.5 pct

April 12 Starlight US Multi-Family Core Fund :

* Starlight US Multi-Family core fund - adjusted funds from operations payout ratio was 44.5% for Q4,improved from 53.6% for Q4 of 2014

* Starlight US Multi-Family core fund - same property net operating income growth was 3.6% for Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

