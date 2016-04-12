BRIEF-Mandalay Resources says produced 39,965 saleable ounces of gold equivalent in Q1

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as post-election winners lag
NEW YORK, Jan 17 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday with financials, transports and other big post-election gainers losing ground as earnings season kicks into gear.
April 12 Mandalay Resources Corp :
* Company maintains its full year production guidance range of 165,000 to 180,000 oz au eq
* In q1 of 2016, mandalay produced 39,965 saleable ounces of gold equivalent and sold 40,808 au eq. Oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday with financials, transports and other big post-election gainers losing ground as earnings season kicks into gear.
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 The heads of some of the world's biggest oil firms and automakers agreed on Tuesday to push for broader global use and bigger investments in using hydrogen to help reduce emissions and arrest global warming.