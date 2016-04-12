版本:
BRIEF-Mandalay Resources says produced 39,965 saleable ounces of gold equivalent in Q1

April 12 Mandalay Resources Corp :

* Company maintains its full year production guidance range of 165,000 to 180,000 oz au eq

* In q1 of 2016, mandalay produced 39,965 saleable ounces of gold equivalent and sold 40,808 au eq. Oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

