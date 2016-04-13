BRIEF-Peabody Energy files for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy

April 13 Peabody Energy Corp
* Peabody Energy files for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Peabody obtained $800 million in debtor-in-possession financing facilities
* As required under New York Stock Exchange regulations, trading in shares of company stock
on nyse is expected to be suspended immediately
* Also announced today that planned sale of co's New Mexico,Colorado assets was terminated
after buyer was unable to complete transaction
* No Australian entities are included in filings, and Australian operations are continuing
as usual
