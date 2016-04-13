BRIEF-Aircastle says closed or committed to more than $850 mln in new investments for 2016

April 13 Aircastle Ltd
* Aircastle ltd says closed or committed to more than $850
million in new investments for 2016
* Recently secured $695 million in new unsecured financing
from three different sources
* Funding consists of $500 million in senior notes due 2023,
3-year $120 million term financing facility from group of
japanese finance institutions
* Funding also consists of $75 million expansion of
revolving credit facility to $675 million
* Term of revolver was also extended one year to may 2020
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)