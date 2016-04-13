BRIEF-Perpetual Energy announces credit facility reduction, note-swap proposal

April 13 Perpetual Energy Inc:
* Revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks will
be reduced from $20 million to $6 million
* Revolving credit facility will be reduced effective April
1, 2016
* New margin loan to reduce Tourmaline shares pledged to
current margin arrangements from 5.25 million to about 2.1
million Tourmaline shares
* New margin loan extends maturity date from Oct 31, 2016
through April 30, 2017; total credit expected to be about $20
million-$25 million
* Proceeds from new margin loan, available cash on hand will
be used to repay outstanding $42 million margin loan with
lenders' syndicate
* Proposing to swap minimum of $75 million of senior notes
up to $150 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes
