BRIEF-Transcanada says preferred share issuance for gross proceeds upto $300 mln

April 13 Transcanada Corp

* Will issue 12 million cumulative redeemable minimum rate reset first preferred shares, series 13 at a price of $25.00 per share

* Says aggregate gross proceeds of offering of $300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

