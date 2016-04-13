版本:
BRIEF-Ultra Lithium receives drilling permit and signs drill contract for exploration at the South Big Smoky Valley Brine Lithium Project

April 13 Ultra Lithium Inc :

* Ultra Lithium receives drilling permit and signs drill contract for exploration at the South Big Smoky Valley Brine Lithium Project

* Drilling is anticipated to commence in fourth week of april 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

