BRIEF-Assured Guaranty expects to pay $450 mln in cash to acquire CIFG

April 13 Assured Guaranty Ltd
* Agc expects to pay $450 million in cash to acquire cifg.
* As part of transaction, cifg na will merge into agc, which
will be surviving entity
* Completed acquisition will add $5.6 billion to assured
guaranty's insured portfolio
* Says cifg acquisition is expected to be accretive to
assured guaranty's earnings per share
* Cquisition is expected to be completed mid-2016
* Says cifg's stockholders have already approved acquisition
* Says currently estimates transaction will increase its
statutory capital in 2016 by approximately $300 million to $325
million
* Says that its subsidiary assured guaranty corp has entered
into an agreement to acquire cifg holding inc
* Policies associated with 2009 reinsurance deal between
cifg na,agc not been novated to agc already to become direct
obligations of agc
* Acquisition is expected to be completed mid-2016 (fixes
spelling of "acquisition")
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)