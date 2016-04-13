BRIEF-Seagate technology sees Q3 non-gaap gross margin of about 23%

April 13 Seagate Technology Plc
* Sees non-gaap gross margin of approximately 23% for fiscal
q3 2016
* Company expects to report hdd unit shipments of
approximately 39 million, representing approximately 40% market
share in q3
* Says non-gaap operating expenses for fiscal q3 are
expected to be approximately $438 million
* Difference in co's revenue,non-gaap gross margin from
forecast due to reduced demand for traditional mission critical
hdd enterprise products
* "we are disappointed that we did not anticipate weaker
demand in march quarter"
* Seagate technology plc says is in process of "prioritizing
our strategic positioning, manufacturing footprint and operating
expense investments"
* Reduced demand in quarter combined with focused inventory
reductions decreased company's utilization of certain factories
* Difference from forecast due to reduced demand for co's
systems and silicon products,reduced demand for desktop client
products in china
* Difference from forecast due to company's decision to not
aggressively participate in low capacity notebook market
* Reduced demand in quarter combined with focused inventory
reductions decreased company's utilization of certain factories
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $2.70
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)