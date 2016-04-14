BRIEF-Calgon Carbon to buy carbon,filter aid unit of Arkema subsidiary for $160 mln

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
April 14 Calgon Carbon Corp
* Transaction is valued at eur145.5 million ($160.1 million)
* Transaction, anticipated to close in Q4 2016,expected to be accretive to Calgon Carbon's fully diluted earnings per share in 2017
* Expects to finance transaction through a combination of cash and debt
* When combined with expected synergies, these actions are expected to improve business' ebitda by 40% or more by 2019
* Transaction includes cash purchase price of eur137.7 million ($151.5 million), and assumption of unfunded pension liabilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.