BRIEF-Energy XXI enters restructuring support agreement with second lien noteholders

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
April 14 Energy Xxi Ltd
* Restructuring support agreement with 63% of second lien holders eliminates about $2.8 billion outstanding of secured and unsecured notes
* Through chapter 11 restructuring, energy xxi will eliminate more than $2.8 billion in debt from its balance sheet
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.