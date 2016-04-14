BRIEF-Energy XXI enters restructuring support agreement with second lien noteholders

April 14 Energy Xxi Ltd

* Restructuring support agreement with 63% of second lien holders eliminates about $2.8 billion outstanding of secured and unsecured notes

* Through chapter 11 restructuring, energy xxi will eliminate more than $2.8 billion in debt from its balance sheet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)