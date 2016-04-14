BRIEF-Ikkuma Resources Q4 FFO $0.02 per share

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
April 14 Ikkuma Resources Corp
* Q4 FFO per share $0.02
* Q4 loss $0.21 per share
* Q4 loss per share view c$0.03, FFO per share c$0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2016 capital budget will be $6 million to $10 million depending on commodity prices
* Does expect to maintain or grow production during 2016
* All figures in c$
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.