2016年 4月 14日

BRIEF-Hecla Mining qtrly silver production 4,642,703 ounces, a 61 pct increase

April 14 Hecla Mining Co

* Qtrly silver production of 4,642,703 ounces, a 61% increase

* Qtrly gold production of 55,688 ounces, a 37% increase

* Qtrly silver equivalent production of 12. 0 million ounces, 37% increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

