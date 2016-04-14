BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold provides guidance for 2016 gold production

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
April 14 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc
* Says providing guidance for 2016 total production of between 270,000 to 290,000 ounces of gold
* Exploration budget has been increased to approximately $18 million
* Continue to assess east timmins properties in order to plan for regional exploration program late in 2016 or beginning in 2017
* Sees total capital spend of $120 million of which $52 million to be focused on advancing capital development at East Timmins operations
* 2016 guidance of cash operating costs of between C$800 - C$850 (us$600 - us$650)
* Anticipating a total capital spend of $120 million dollars for 2016
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.