BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
April 14 Blackrock Inc
* Term net inflows in q1 versus. $70.4 billion of long-term net inflows in q1 last year
* Says Assets Under Management At Q1 End were $4.74 trillion versus. $4.77 trillion last year
* Ishares long-term net inflows of $24.2 billion versus. Long-Term net inflows of $35.5 billion last year
* Qtrly adjusted operating income $1,047 million versus $1,077 million last year
* Q1 gaap revenue $2,624 million versus. $2,723 million last year
* Qtrly adjusted operating margin 41.6 percent versus 41.2 percent last year
* End, cash management aum decreased 3% to $292.0 billion
* Qtrly adjusted net income $711 million versus $830 million last year
* Term net outflows of $0.4 billion in quarter
* Q1 gaap operating margin 36.7 percent versus. 39.2 percent last year
* Q1 gaap net income $657 million versus. $ 822 million last year
* Says 5% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $2.29 per share and $300 million of share repurchases
* Restructuring charge of $76 million from initiative to streamline and simplify organization excluded from as adjusted results
* Blackrock reports first quarter 2016 diluted eps of $3.92, or $4.25 as adjusted
* Blackrock Inc Q1 shr view $4.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Blackrock Inc Q1 shr $3.92 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.