BRIEF-Blackrock Q1 shr $3.92 vs est $4.29

April 14 Blackrock Inc

* Term net inflows in q1 versus. $70.4 billion of long-term net inflows in q1 last year

* Says Assets Under Management At Q1 End were $4.74 trillion versus. $4.77 trillion last year

* Ishares long-term net inflows of $24.2 billion versus. Long-Term net inflows of $35.5 billion last year

* Qtrly adjusted operating income $1,047 million versus $1,077 million last year

* Q1 gaap revenue $2,624 million versus. $2,723 million last year

* Qtrly adjusted operating margin 41.6 percent versus 41.2 percent last year

* End, cash management aum decreased 3% to $292.0 billion

* Qtrly adjusted net income $711 million versus $830 million last year

* Term net outflows of $0.4 billion in quarter

* Q1 gaap operating margin 36.7 percent versus. 39.2 percent last year

* Q1 gaap net income $657 million versus. $ 822 million last year

* Says 5% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $2.29 per share and $300 million of share repurchases

* Restructuring charge of $76 million from initiative to streamline and simplify organization excluded from as adjusted results

* Blackrock reports first quarter 2016 diluted eps of $3.92, or $4.25 as adjusted

* Blackrock reports first quarter 2016 diluted eps of $3.92, or $4.25 as adjusted

* Blackrock Inc Q1 shr view $4.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Blackrock Inc Q1 shr $3.92 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)