BRIEF-QKL Stores Q4 net loss $18.3 mln

April 14 Qkl Stores Inc

* Net loss of $18.3 million in q4 of 2015 compared with net loss of $14.7 million in q4 of 2014

* Qkl stores says "we'll see an improvement in operating expenses and profit growth in coming quarters" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

