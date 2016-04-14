BRIEF-PNC Financial Services Q1 net interest income $2.1 bln

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
April 14 Pnc Financial Services Group Inc
* Net interest income of $2.1 billion for q1 increased $6 million compared with q4
* Provision for credit losses of $152 million for q1 increased $78 million compared with q4
* Says net charge-offs increased to $149 million for q1 compared with $120 million for fourth quarte
* Q1 total commercial lending grew $1.6 billion , or 1 percent
* Says net interest margin of 2.75 percent for q1 of 2016 increased over q4 margin of 2.70 percent
* Transitional basel iii common equity tier 1 capital ratio was an estimated 10.6 percent at march 31, 2016 and dec 31
* Pro forma fully phased-in basel iii common equity tier 1 capital ratio was an estimated 10.1 percent at march 31, 2016 and 10.0 percent at dec 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.