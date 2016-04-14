版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 14日 星期四 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Cryolife to buy PhotoFix patch from Genesee BioMedical

April 14 Cryolife Inc

* Cryolife inc says deal valued at $2.3 million

* Cryolife inc says exercised its right to acquire photofix bovine pericardium patch from genesee biomedical

* Anticipates it will be manufacturing photofix by mid 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐