BRIEF-Cryolife to buy PhotoFix patch from Genesee BioMedical

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
April 14 Cryolife Inc
* Cryolife inc says deal valued at $2.3 million
* Cryolife inc says exercised its right to acquire photofix bovine pericardium patch from genesee biomedical
* Anticipates it will be manufacturing photofix by mid 2017.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.