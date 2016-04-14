版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 14日 星期四 19:06 BJT

BRIEF-Summit Materials says secondary offering of 10 mln shares priced at $20.15/shr

April 14 Summit Materials Inc

* Says secondary offering of 10 million shares priced at $20.15per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐