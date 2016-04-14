版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 14日 星期四 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers says data from trial expected to be presented at meeting this year

April 14 Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Myers squibb co - data from checkmate -205 trial are expected to be presented at a medical meeting later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

