BRIEF-Touchstone exploration provides credit facility update

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
April 14 Touchstone Exploration Inc
* Borrowing base on its trinidad based credit facility has been established at us$8 million
* Currently has us$2 million drawn on credit facility
* Company and its lender executed an amendment and limited waiver to credit agreement
* Waiver cured company's march 2016 production volume covenant breach, as march production was 1,339 barrels per day
* Waiver also served to cure company's violation of its december 31, 2015 consolidated debt to ebitda ratio covenant
* Expecting to be in compliance with qtrly covenant throughout 2016 based on us$4 million year to date credit facility payments
* Will continue to seek alternative sources of financing to further develop its core trinidad onshore assets Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.