版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 14日 星期四 19:16 BJT

BRIEF-theScore Q2 revenue rose 80 pct to C$5.8 mln

April 14 Thescore Inc

* Q2 revenue rose 80 percent to c$5.8 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.01, revenue view c$6.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐