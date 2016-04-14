版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 14日 星期四 19:39 BJT

BRIEF-ADF Group announces payment of semi-annual dividend of $0.01 per subordinate voting share

April 14 Adf Group Inc

* Announces payment of a semi-annual dividend of $0.01 per subordinate voting share and multiple voting share

* As at january 31, 2016 , corporation order book totalled $70.6 million , compared with $48.0 million as at january 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐