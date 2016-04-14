版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 14日 星期四 19:10 BJT

BRIEF-Antero Midstream Partners declared a cash distribution of $0.235 per unit for Q1 2016

April 14 Antero Midstream Partners LP

* Announces increased quarterly distribution and first quarter 2016 operations update

* Declared a cash distribution of $0.235 per unit for q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

