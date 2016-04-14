版本:
BRIEF-Antero Resources qtrly average net daily gas equivalent production was 1,758 mmcfe/d

April 14 Antero Resources Corp

* Qtrly average net daily gas equivalent production was 1,758 mmcfe/d (23% liquids), an 18% increase over prior year quarter

* Qtrly average net daily liquids production was 68,516 bbl/d, a 71% increase over prior year quarter

* Antero's borrowing base under its upstream credit facility was reaffirmed at $4.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

