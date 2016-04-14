BRIEF-Delta Air Lines reports March quarter profit

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
April 14 Delta Air Lines Inc
* Quarterly adjusted shr $1.32
* Quarterly shr $1.21
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $9.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees June quarter fuel price, including taxes, settled hedges and refinery impact Of $1.48
* Qtrly passenger unit revenues declined 4.6 percent, including 2 points of impact from foreign currency
* Sees Q2 CASM- ex including profit sharing (compared to 2Q15) up about 2%
* Qtrly total revenue 9,251 million, down 1.5 percent
* Says made $825 million cash contribution and a $350 million stock contribution to its pension plans during quarter
* Says in April, made additional $135 million cash contribution, completing all pension funding for year
* Says on track to reduce adjusted net debt below $6 billion by end of 2016
* Delta Air Lines says special items, net of taxes, in March 2015 quarter totaled $374 million
* Sees June quarter system capacity up 2% - 3% compared to 2Q15
* Delta's operating revenue for march quarter decreased 1.5 percent, had a $5 million impact from recent events in Brussels
* Says "March quarter represented peak of our non-fuel cost pressures for year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.