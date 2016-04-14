版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 14日 星期四 19:21 BJT

BRIEF-Volitionrx Ltd appoints Louise Day as chief marketing and communications officer

April 14 Volitionrx Ltd

* appoints Louise Day as chief marketing and communications officer

* Expects to commence european launch of NUQ in 2016, to be followed by U.S. and rest of world Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

