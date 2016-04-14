BRIEF-Volitionrx Ltd appoints Louise Day as chief marketing and communications officer

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
April 14 Volitionrx Ltd
* appoints Louise Day as chief marketing and communications officer
* Expects to commence european launch of NUQ in 2016, to be followed by U.S. and rest of world Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.