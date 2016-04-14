版本:
BRIEF-Micronet Enertec says total revenue fell to $6.6 mln for Q4 of 2015

April 14 Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc

* Says total revenue decreased to $6.6 million for Q4 of 2015, as compared to $10.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

