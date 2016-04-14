版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 14日 星期四 19:28 BJT

BRIEF-Pacwest Bancorp Q1 shr $0.74

April 14 Pacwest Bancorp

* Q1 shr $0.74

* Q1 shr view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pacwest Bancorp says net interest income increased by $15.4 million to $244.6 million for q1 of 2016 from q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐