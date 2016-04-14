BRIEF-Intercept Pharma says patients treated with Ocaliva UDCA had significantly improved estimated liver transplant-free survival

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
April 14 Intercept Pharma
* Of 216 randomized patients in poise trial, 93% continued receiving ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) upon initiating ocaliva or placebo
* After 1 year, model suggests patients treated with ocaliva ±UDCA had significantly improved estimated liver transplant-free survival Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.