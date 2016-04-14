版本:
BRIEF-Intercept Pharma says patients treated with Ocaliva UDCA had significantly improved estimated liver transplant-free survival

April 14 Intercept Pharma

* Of 216 randomized patients in poise trial, 93% continued receiving ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) upon initiating ocaliva or placebo

* After 1 year, model suggests patients treated with ocaliva ±UDCA had significantly improved estimated liver transplant-free survival Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

