BRIEF-Stone Energy says production in q1 was 34 MBOE /day

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
April 14 Stone Energy Corp
* Stone Energy Corporation provides activity update and borrowing base redetermination
* Stone Energy Corp says production for Q1 of 2016 was approximately 34 MBOE (or 204 MMCFE) per day
* Production for Q1 of 2016 was approximately 34 MBOE (or 204 MMCFE) per day, above Q1 production guidance of 32-33 MBOE per day
* Stone Energy Corp says borrowing base under its bank credit agreement has been redetermined from $500 million to $300 million
* Currently Co has about $220 million posted in surety bonds in favor of BOEM, third party bonds and letters of credit
* On April 13, stone was notified that borrowing base under its bank credit agreement has been redetermined from $500 million to $300 million
* In period between farm out contracts, stone plans to move Ensco 8503 to its Alaminos canyon 943 lease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.