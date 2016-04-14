BRIEF-Amerigo resources - production guidance for 2016 is maintained at 55.0 to 60.0 million pounds of copper

April 14 Amerigo Resources Ltd

* Amerigo announces 2016 first quarter production results

* Amerigo announces 2016 first quarter production results

* In q1-2016, mvc produced 12.9 million pounds of copper at a cash cost of $1.82 per pound

* Production guidance for 2016 is maintained at 55.0 to 60.0 million pounds of copper Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)