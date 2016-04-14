版本:
BRIEF-Argonaut Gold sees FY 2016 gold production of 130,000-140,000 GEOs

April 14 Argonaut Gold Inc

* Argonaut gold announces first quarter 2016 production of 32,154 gold equivalent ounces

* Full year 2016 guidance reiterated

* Sees fy 2016 gold production of 130,000-140,000 geos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

