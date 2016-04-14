BRIEF-Shaw Communications Q2 earnings c$0.32/shr

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 Shaw Announces Second Quarter And Year
* To-Date results
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.32
* Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to c$1.15 billion
* Revising its fiscal 2016 guidance
* Shaw communications sees 2016 consolidated capital investment for consumer,business network services,business infrastructure services, combined $995 million
* Increase in expected capital spend reflects capital projects acquired in inetu transaction, effect of foreign exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
