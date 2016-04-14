版本:
BRIEF-Williams Partners wins approval for Transco's garden state expansion

April 14 Williams Partners Lp

* Williams partners announces ferc approval of transco's garden state expansion; provides update on other interstate pipeline projects underway

* Says expect transco system to deliver more than 17 bcf per day by end of 2017, which is double its 2010 capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

