BRIEF-Majesco Entertainment to issue new shares for $1.00/shr

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
April 14 Majesco Entertainment Co
* Majesco entertainment announces above market registered direct offering
* Net proceeds of offering, before expenses, is approximately $1.5 million
* Will issue shares of its common stock for a per share purchase price of $1.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.