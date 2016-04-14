版本:
BRIEF-Majesco Entertainment to issue new shares for $1.00/shr

April 14 Majesco Entertainment Co

* Majesco entertainment announces above market registered direct offering

* Net proceeds of offering, before expenses, is approximately $1.5 million

* Will issue shares of its common stock for a per share purchase price of $1.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

