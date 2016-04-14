BRIEF-Wells Fargo reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.99

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
April 14 Wells Fargo & Co Qtrly Net Charge
* Wells fargo reports $5.5 billion in quarterly net income
* Q1 earnings per share $0.99
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly revenue rose 4 percent to $22.2 billion
* Offs of $886 million, up $178 million from q1 2015
* Qtrly mortgage banking noninterest income was $1.6 billion, down $62 million from q4 2015
* Offs were 0.38 percent of average loans (annualized), up from 0.33 percent
* Net interest income in q1 2016 increased $79 million from q4 2015 to $11.7 billion
* Q1 total average loans of $927.2 billion, up $64.0 billion, or 7 percent, from q1 2015
* Efficiency ratio was 58.7 percent in q1 2016, compared with 58.4 percent in prior quarter
* Wells fargo & co qtrly net interest margin was 2.90 percent, down 2 basis points from q4 2015
* Qtrly residential mortgage loan originations were $44 billion in q1, down $3 billion linked quarter
* Expects to operate at higher end of its targeted efficiency ratio range of 55 to 59 percent for full year 2016.
* Wells fargo & co qtrly nonperforming assets increased by $706 million from q4 2015 to $13.5 billion
* Wells fargo & co says challenges in the energy industry and persistent low rates impacted our bottom line
* Q1-End common equity tier 1 ratio (fully phased-in) of 10.6 percent
* Q1-End return on equity of 11.75 percent versus 12.23 percent at q4-end
* Q1 total loans were $947.3 billion at march 31, 2016, up $30.7 billion, or 3 percent, from december 31, 2015
* Were disciplined in deploying liquidity into investment securities in quarter, with gross purchases well below recent quarters
* Q1 revenue view $21.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.