公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 14日 星期四 20:10 BJT

BRIEF-Alliance Data reports qtrly net charge-offs of $57.6 mln vs $176.4 mln

April 14 Alliance Data Systems Corp

* Alliance data provides card services performance update for march 2016

* Qtrly average receivables $13.51 billion versus $13.54 billion

* Qtrly net charge-offs $57.6 million versus $ 176.4 million

* March delinquency rate 4.3% versus 3.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

