BRIEF-First Republic reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.88

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
April 14 First Republic Bank
* First republic reports strong first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.88
* Q1 revenue rose 22.8 percent to $519.6 million
* Says net interest income was $424.3 million for quarter, up 21.9% compared to last year's q1
* Says bank's net interest margin was 3.20% for q1, compared to 3.10% for prior quarter
* Increased quarterly cash dividend to $0.16 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $538.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.