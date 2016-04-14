版本:
BRIEF-Athenahealth acquires Arsenal Health

April 14 Athenahealth

* Athenahealth announces acquisition of arsenal health, formerly known as smart scheduling, inc.

* Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

