BRIEF-Dave & Buster's Entertainment appoints Jennifer Storms to board

April 14 Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc

* Dave & buster's entertainment, inc. Appoints jennifer storms to board of directors

* Board of directors now consists of eleven members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

