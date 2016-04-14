版本:
BRIEF-U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $1b next generation jammer engineering and manufacturing development contract

April 14 Raytheon Co

* The u.s. Navy awards raytheon $1b next generation jammer engineering and manufacturing development contract

* Will deliver 15 engineering development model pods for mission systems testing, qualification

* Will also deliver 14 aeromechanical pods for airworthiness certification Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

