BRIEF-Finjan provides update on summary judgment motions in Proofpoint case

* Finjan provides update on summary judgment motions in proofpoint case

* "court's order has streamlined our case against proofpoint without any significant impact to our damages case"

Court ruled triable issues of fact exist as to 6 of 8 asserted patents against proofpoint, armorize products, to be tried by jury